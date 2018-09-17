Posted: Sep 17, 2018 5:56 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2018 5:56 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Public School Foundation will continue to support funding for STEM programs in all of the city's K through 5 public schools. Foundation Executive Director, Blair Ellis told the board the foundation has been able to raise more than 200 thousand dollars for elementary stem programs through the generosity of the community by way of both individual donors and community partners such as ABB, the Truity Education Foundation, ConocoPhillips, and Arvest Bank.

Ellis says the elementary STEM curriculum is divided into four phases.

Ellis and members of the foundation board were on hand to announce the fund-raising target for the coming year.

