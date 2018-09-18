Posted: Sep 18, 2018 9:35 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2018 9:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A group from Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin group is in Bartlesville working on the design for the voter-approved Tower Green Project. City councilman, Alan Gentges says the group of students along with their faculty advisor and a Kansas City architect arrived on Friday to learn the community and start work on design proposals.

The Tower Green project includes closing Sixth Street between Cherokee Avenue and Dewey Avenue and constructing a public gathering space in the area, between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center. Voters approved $1.7 million in funding for the project during the March 6th General Obligation Bond Election.

Gentges says the group is working in the Lyon Gallery at the community center armed with the information you provided through public meetings and surveys.

Gentges invites you to this afternoon's 5 o'clock meeting of the design committee at the Bartlesville Community Center to get a first look at the their proposals.

The committee hopes to present the final design draft to the City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 5th.

Gentges says once the council approves a design it will take about two years to implement design. He says work will be done at the same time as the sewer rehabilitation project takes place in the downtown area.