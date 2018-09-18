Posted: Sep 18, 2018 2:27 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2018 2:27 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Heritage Farm Annual Fall Festival is slated to begin this Saturday in Ramona. This year’s festival features, several activities including games, entertainment, a pumpkin patch, shopping, a petting zoo and a jaw dropping maze among other activities.

The theme for the 2018 festival is, “So God Made A Farmer.” The maze design will display the Future Farmers of America logo.

OHF is a country store and working farm during the year. However, it turns into one of the area’s greatest fall activities for six weeks out of the year.

The festival is located just off Highway 75 in Ramona.

The event will be open through October 31 with hours differing for each day. More information about the schedule and buying tickets can be found at okheritagefarm.com.