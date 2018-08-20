Posted: Sep 18, 2018 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2018 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels will attend another Legislative Working Group session at the Oklahoma Capitol building in regards to the passage of the short, five-page 788 medical marijuana bill. Senator Daniels has attended multiple Legislative Working Group sessions in recent weeks and says the slow approach to the bill’s passage is wise.

She notes that she recently talked to a school superintendent in the state who took a conservative approach to the medical marijuana bill because he was advised to do so. Senator Daniels says the best thing people can do is approach this issue conservatively because law will change moving forward.

This week the Legislative Working Group will address medical marijuana and employment. Daniels stresses the importance of Wednesday’s legislative session, which includes the handling of medical marijuana licenses in the workplace.

The emphasis on employment and medical marijuana is a big deal to Senator Daniels because it will have a significant influence on upcoming legislation when February comes.

President & CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma Fred Morgan will shine light on the issues of medical marijuana and employment Wednesday. Courtney Warmington, an attorney with Fuller, Tubb & Bickford, PLLC will also speak.