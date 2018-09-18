Posted: Sep 18, 2018 3:13 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma sees a shortage in beer as convenience and grocery stores move toward switching to stronger beer in October.

Stores have been balancing the arrival of new beer products with the need to clear their shelves of 3.2 percent beer while meeting demand. Retailers are also trying to sell as much of the 3.2 product they have on hand because distributors won’t buy them back.

ASAP General Stores Area Manager Travis Dunham says the ASAP shortage of beer is real in Bartlesville. Freezers that used to be stacked high with beer have become nearly empty in the last two weeks, and they won't be refilled for another two weeks because of new Oklahoma alcohol laws.

Dunham says he likes the new Oklahoma alcohol law, adding that ASAP General Stores will benefit from the wide array of beer entrepreneurs they can purchase from in Tulsa and other places in Oklahoma.

More importantly, says Dunham, is that the customers will have more to choose from and it will allow ASAP to meet new people who have specific brands in mind. ASAP as well as other businesses should see beer sales improve when the new law on alcohol goes into affect on Oct. 1.

Beer shortages aside, Dunham is also excited to offer the sell of wine to customers visiting ASAP General Stores come October, a feat not possible without the passage of the new alcoholic beverage laws. Dunham can't quite say where yet, but he says at least two stores in Bartlesville will sell wine.