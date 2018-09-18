Posted: Sep 18, 2018 3:27 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2018 3:27 PM

Max Gross

For the third time in a year Bartlesville Police Department will participate in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27. The event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located throughout the community.

City Councilman Alan Gentges says this event helps not only citizens but the environment as well.

Rocky Bevard with the BPD says each of the first two times they participated in this initiative more than 190 pounds of unwanted prescription drug were taken in.

Locations for this event are:

• Bartlesville Police Department 615 S. Johnstone Ave.

• Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 3100 S.E. Madison Blvd

• Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 4 3501 S.E. Price Road

Each site will be manned by at least one member of the Police Department, where citizens can dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication in containers supplied by the DEA.