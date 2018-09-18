Posted: Sep 18, 2018 6:31 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2018 6:57 PM

Students from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin group based in Arizona draw up designs for the voter approved Tower Green project in Bartlesville and present to the Tower Green Design Committee Tuesday evening.

A Tower Green project interest panel was held at the Bartlesville Community Center on Sunday afternoon where students listened to the publics envision for the Tower Green space. The students then put themselves in the Lyon Gallery in the Community Center to draw up the publics envision for 48-hours leading up to their presentations in the gallery.

City councilman and Tower Green Design Committee member Jim Curd says the hard work from the Taliesin students was greatly appreciated.

Councilman Curd added that the designs from Tuesday’s student presentations will stay up until Friday. If the public has any comments or concerns about the designs that were presented, the committee members will be able to answer the comments or concerns in the coming weeks.

One team of three students and two teams of four students presented with a general focus on designing a unified community space. Students also focused on crossing culture with history, looking to the generations that have passed in Bartlesville and how those generations mixed with the vibrant colors of both the Community Center and the Price Tower.

The three teams that presented took into account that the water runoff situation in the area that occasionally floods the Price Tower, too. They drew designs to use the runoff water situation as a positive problem not a negative problem.

The work for the Tower Green project will be done at the same time as the sewer rehabilitation project that will take place in the downtown area to fix runoff issues the City of Bartlesville has seen in recent years. As one student during the presentations said, park adaptability should be encouraged with the Tower Green project.

The design committee for the Tower Green project hopes to present the final design draft to the City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 5th with the hope that construction will follow next summer.

The Tower Green project includes closing Sixth Street between the Price Tower and the Community Center. The construction of the public gathering place along the closure of Sixth Street will stop at Cherokee and Dewey Avenues.

The next committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at noon in City Hall.