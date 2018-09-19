Posted: Sep 19, 2018 9:58 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 9:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

ConocoPhillips will sponsor a multi-agency emergency response drill Tuesday at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

The drill will involve ConocoPhillips, which manages the Bartlesville Municipal Airport, as well as several other agencies and organizations. Participating agencies including Phillips 66, the Bartlesville Police Department, the Bartlesville Fire Department, Bartlesville Emergency Medical Services, the Dewey Fire Department, the Copan Fire Department, the Osage Hills Fire Department, the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Jane Phillips Medical Center and the American Red Cross.

The drill is scheduled from 10:30 to 2:30. The exercise will simulate an aircraft crash. The drill will test the effectiveness of the airport’s emergency response plan, and local and state response capabilities in the event of an incident at the airport.

The exercise will require responders to perform actions associated with initial response including victim rescue, triage, site security and crowd control. Jane Phillips Medical Center and local Emergency responders will also simulate treating victims of the incident.

Bartlesville Airport will remain open during the drill, but Wiley Post Road and Will Rogers Drive will be closed to traffic. Signs will be posted along Highway 60 just east and west of Wiley Post Road to inform residents and passersby of the training exercise.

Exercise planners ask you to keep clear of the exercise just like they would in the case of an actual event to allow emergency personnel to effectively respond.

Drills and other safety-related events are regularly conducted at Bartlesville Municipal Airport to help ensure the safety of all of those who use it as well as all of those in the community and the surrounding areas.