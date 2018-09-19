Posted: Sep 19, 2018 9:59 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 9:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

This year's Oklahoma Wesleyan University Foster Bonanza will honor two "Pioneers in Free Enterprise Fellows" who will be inducted into the Keating Center Pioneers Hall of Fame on October 11th. Oklahoma Wesleyan has chosen to honor both a modern and a historic oilman who have both had a profound impact on the University.

The Pioneer in Free Enterprise Fellow is a designation given to celebrate key individuals who have been pioneers in the marketplace, the community, and in the Church. The Pioneers are defined as individuals who are leaders that "open or prepare-a way, a business or organization-and then set the stage for occupation or development by others".

One of this year's Fellows entering the Keating Center Pioneer Hall of Fame is the OKWU Foundation Board Chairman, Dr. J. Mike Stice. Dr. Stice was a key leader in helping to establish the Keating Center on OKWU's Bartlesville campus, now home to the Chesapeake Energy School of Business.

University President, Dr. Everett Piper calls Dr. Stice a modern-day example of a corporate leader of integrity, business acumen, and entrepreneurial insight.

The 2018 Bonanza, honoring Dr. Stice, historic oilman H.V. Foster, and OKWU President's Award Recipient Dr. Stephen Babby, will be held at the Foster Ranch on the evening of October 11th.