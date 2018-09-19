Posted: Sep 19, 2018 2:01 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 3:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation announces their target to raise 100-thousand dollars Monday night. Last year saw 200-thousand dollars in donations received which gave K through 5th graders computer modules they used for coding at their level through the Project Lead the Way’s Launch STEM curriculum.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says implementing one STEM program per year helps the district’s teachers. McCauley added that the money will allow the school to implement their two remaining modules.

To demonstrate how the STEM program has impacted Bartlesville’s K through 5th grade students, those students and their teachers will teach the public what they have learned at the upcoming Scholar Society event that the school district has held in the last two years.

Like last year, the Scholar Society program will be held at Hopestone Loft from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. McCauley says that those who want to attend the Scholar Society event need an invitation and can get one by contacting BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis from the Education Service Center located at 11th and Jennings in Bartlesville.

An auction will be held later on during the Scholar Society program. McCauley says half of the proceeds made from the auction will go towards the BPS Foundation’s goal to raise 100-thousand dollars while the other half goes to the teacher auctioning off their items.

Those wanting to donate to the BPS Foundation can go to their website here.