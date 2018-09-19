Posted: Sep 19, 2018 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 3:37 PM

A Bartlesville man who was the passenger of a car pulled over in routine traffic stop was arrested after methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Brian Lewis was charged with a single count of trafficking methamphetamine during a court appearance on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the vehicle was pulled over and it was found that the female driver had a warrant out of Kansas and she was arrested. Lewis was taken out of the vehicle and a crystal-like substance that later tested to be methamphetamine was found on the passenger seat.

A further search of the vehicle’s center console produced a scale, several plastic baggies, and a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue. A Styrofoam cup was also found holding baggies containing methamphetamine and an alprazolam pill.

Lewis admitted that all these items were his and he was placed under arrest. A $15,000 bond was set for Lewis based on previous felony convictions.