Posted: Sep 19, 2018 3:14 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

League of Women Voters member Vanessa Drummond says she joined the league to help young people register to vote. Drummond says she loves helping 18-year-olds register to vote at local high schools because that process doesn’t happen automatically.

She says even students who haven’t turned 18 yet need to know what’s ahead and that their vote matters. Drummond went on to say that forums matter to educate students and the public too, and that the league will do what they can to let the public know when forums arise with a big election coming up on Nov. 6.

The League of Women Voters want the public to know that the deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 31. The league will set up shop next Wednesday and Thursday in the Bartlesville Public Library to register those needing to register. They will be at the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.