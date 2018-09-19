Posted: Sep 19, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville School Board announces they have accepted a proclamation to have a support personnel week next month. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says that Oct. 8th through the 12th will be support personnel week to recognize the hard work of the school district’s hourly employees.

McCauley says about 250 support employees do a wonderful job for the school district and the district wants to do what they can to honor them.

Those wanting to show support to certain hourly staff members can do so by getting in contact with any school principal in the area they prefer or they can give financially to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. We have a link to the BPS Foundation’s giving site here.