Posted: Sep 20, 2018 12:49 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2018 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Employers will return to the Fall Job Fair in Bartlesville on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cheryl Ernst with the Bartlesville Workforce Center says employers are ready to meet people looking for jobs in Washington County and the surrounding area when they come to the Tri County Technology Center where the Fall Job Fair will be held once again.

The Fall Job Fair asks those that attend that they where business casual attire if they can’t wear a suit and tie. Cheryl suggests that those attending the job fair should bring at least 30 copies of their resume as well. People needing to make copies of their resume can do so for free at the Bartlesville Workforce Center.

Cheryl says those who don’t have a resume can also go to okjobmatch.com to build a resume they can use Friday at the Fall Job Fair. If anyone has any question or would like help filling out their resume at okjobmatch.com, Cheryl says they can come in to talk with the staff at the Bartlesville Workforce Center.

Unemployment has been running at a steady five-percent in both Washington and Osage counties, says Cheryl.