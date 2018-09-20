Posted: Sep 20, 2018 1:01 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2018 1:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Gov. Mary Fallin proclaims Saturday, Sept, 22, 2018, as National Hunting and Fishing Day in the state of Oklahoma.

The governor signed the proclamation in the Blue Room of the State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, flanked by two Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commissioners, officials from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a state senator from the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus, and representatives from conservation partner organizations National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Forever and Ducks Unlimited.

Since 1972, National Hunting and Fishing Day has been observed nationally on the fourth Saturday of September to celebrate the fact that hunters and anglers are the driving forces behind conservation.

The Oklahoma proclamation states:

Last year alone, Oklahoma’s sportsmen and women generated close to $42 million to support the conservation efforts of the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Oklahoma’s 780,000 hunters and anglers support the state’s economy through spending more than $1.5 billion annually while engaged in their pursuits.

This spending supports over 23,500 jobs in Oklahoma and generates $143 million in state and local taxes.

There are 34 million hunters and anglers in the United States. Hunters, anglers and recreational shooters generate about $100,000 every 30 minutes for wildlife conservation through their purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, firearms and ammunition, bows and arrows, and rods and reels.

The annual total of $1.75 billion pays for the vast majority of the conservation work done by fish and wildlife agencies in every state. These public agencies serve the citizens by overseeing all fish and wildlife, including hunted and non-hunted species, as well as all aquatic and terrestrial habitats.

Family's wanting to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day this Saturday can visit the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s annual Wildlife Expo, which will be in full swing at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie. It is the state’s largest free event devoted to wildlife conservation and outdoor sporting opportunities.

(Photo credit: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)