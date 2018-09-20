Posted: Sep 20, 2018 3:07 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2018 3:13 PM

250 pieces of art occupy both floors of the Price Tower’s Art Gallery this Thursday and Friday night during the Women Artists of the West event. Price Tower Curator Deshane Atkins says there is plenty of art on display for the 48th Annual Women Artists of the West art show.

She says the second floor is the masters floor where artists have one previous juried show under their belt or they have participated in the Women Artists of the West show before. There is also the Heritage Gallery which focuses on the legacy artists who have been around since the beginning.

Price Tower members get the first dibs to purchase the Women Artists of the West artwork Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The Price Tower will open the WAOW showcase on Friday starting at 6 p.m. and it will conclude at 8.

Everything in the gallery is for sale and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Price Tower. The rest of the proceeds will go towards the Women Artists of the West event and the artists who have their artwork sold.