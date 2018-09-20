Posted: Sep 20, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2018 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was caught on surveillance video stealing a chair from a porch and was arrested on a larceny charge. Diana Fritchie was presented with this charge during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, the owner of the home had caught a woman stealing a chair from her front porch with footage from a video doorbell. This was the second instance of a chair being stolen from this residence. The victim emailed the video footage to a police officer who was able to identify the suspect as Fritchie using still images.

The officer made contact with Fritchie and noticed she was still wearing the same clothes she was seen in on the surveillance video. When questioned about the incident Fritchie became nervous and said that she knew nothing about the chairs being taken.

The officer said Fritchie was seen on video taking the chairs and she admitted that it was her on the video.

Bond for Fritchie was set at $250. This is her eighth misdemeanor charge in the last year.