Posted: Sep 21, 2018 8:57 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2018 8:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police have released the details of a Wednesday night accident that killed a Bartlesville man. According to Captain Jay Hastings, 20 year-old Hanna Marie Howard of Bartlesville was driving a Ford Explorer westbound on Frank Phillips. She intended to turn left onto Silverlake.

49 year-old Michael Justin Graber of Bartlesville was eastbound on his motorcycle approaching the intersection. Howard got the green light from the traffic signal and and started her left turn onto Southbound Silverlake. She turned into the path of the motorcycle and hit the right front of Graber's Harley Davidson. Graber was thrown from the motorcycle.

Bartlesville ambulance took him to Jane Phillips Medical Center where he died as a result of massive injuries.

Hastings says the investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.