Posted: Sep 21, 2018 9:00 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2018 9:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

There's a good reason why Oklahoma City's Continental Resources continues to drill in Blaine County. It's finding oil. Lots of it.

Continental reports two wells with each producing more than 2,500 barrels of oil a day.

Blaine county is one of the three principal counties that make up the STACK shale play. It's been a successful source for Continental Resources which also has had big wells produced west of the community of Greenfield located south of Watonga.