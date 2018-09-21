Posted: Sep 21, 2018 3:07 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2018 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

An ASAP General Store opens soon at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Highway 123 in Bartlesville. Area Manager Travis Dunham says he loves the location for the new ASAP General Store that opens on Tuesday.

Welcoming in the people coming in from Pawhuska as well as local residence makes the new location a great opportunity, says Dunham.

Dunham believes the new ASAP store will be the best store in town. The new ASAP General Store will have an elite ASAP kitchen area called Lucille’s Kitchen. There will also be a Beer Shack to the left when people enter in the stores main west entrance.

When asked about the beer shortage, Dunham says ASAP General Stores has a plan for the new stores Beer Shack.

On top of the upcoming sells of stronger beer, Dunham notes that there will be freshly roasted coffee along side a slushy machine at the new site. Dunham notes that people have asked him for those things in his stores in the past.

Tuesday’s opening of the new ASAP General Store will be a “soft open,” says Dunham. There will be a grand opening with specials and giveaways when January rolls around.