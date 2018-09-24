Posted: Sep 24, 2018 5:45 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 5:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Commissioners plan to take action on two Rural Economic Action Plan grants this morning. The first would benefit exterior renovations for Washington County Senior Citizens and the second for the Washington County Fairgrounds. The board will also act on a water proposal from Guy Engineering for the City of Dewey. This morning’s meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.