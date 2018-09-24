Posted: Sep 24, 2018 5:47 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 5:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police are remembering one of their own who passed away over the weekend. Lieutenant Robb Fouts died early Sunday after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Fouts had worked for the Bartlesville Police Department for 24-years. On Saturday, a Bartlesville business held a fundraiser for Fouts' family.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Fouts family.