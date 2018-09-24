Posted: Sep 24, 2018 5:48 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 5:48 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will take action on a proposed resolution to acept Loma Vista Road into the county's road maintenance system on Monday morning. The board will also use 8 thousand 550 dollars from Okahoma Emergency Management to buy two 500 gallon water tanks. Monday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the courthouse in Pawhuska.