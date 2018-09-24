Posted: Sep 24, 2018 9:35 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 9:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Hillcrest Village Development will go before the City Planning Commission when it meets Tuesday afternoon. The city council approved the Hillcrest Planned Unit Development in December of 2008, and after delays, the council approved updates in 2011 and 2017. Developers are asking for a modification to the plan that would limit public access to the 21.8 acre site that will be developed as in inter-generational residential community. Hillcrest Village will be built just south of Nowata Road and east of the Nowata Road and Silver Lake Road intersection.

The Planning Commission will also act on an application from Taylor Kimrey LLC to approve the preliminary plat for the Gramercy 3rd addition.

Tuesday afternoon's planning commission meeting set for 5:30 in the Bartlesville City Council Chambers.