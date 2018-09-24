Posted: Sep 24, 2018 10:16 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 10:16 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted one donation on behalf of the sheriff’s office and tabled another donation at Monday morning’s regularly scheduled meeting. The first donation came from Lowe’s in Bartlesville giving the county jail two fridges.

The next donation was for three pallets of school supplies to be donated to the sheriff’s office. This item was tabled because the commissioners did not have enough information as to what the donation would be used for.

A few concerned citizens said they believed Sheriff Kenny Freeman was accepting the donation to use for his campaign for re-election.

The commissioners also proclaimed that Friday’s will be “Red Shirt Friday’s” in order to show support for active military. Brandi Taylor from the Blue Star Mom’s presented the idea at last Monday’s meeting.

The election board wanted to remind all citizens that October 12 is the deadline to register for the upcoming general election.