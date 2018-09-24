Posted: Sep 24, 2018 11:12 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

At their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning the Washington County Commissioners approved two resolution and rural economic action plan grants.

One grant will go toward exterior renovations for the Washington County Senior Citizens Inc. that will cost up to $25,000. Renovations include fascia improvements and new guttering. The other grant went toward the installment of new bathrooms and a new HVAC system at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The Washington County Commissioners also went on to approve a City of Dewey water proposal from Guy Engineering for state job 27821 on Bison Road. Utilities are getting more and more costly says commissioner Mitch Antle.

The commissioners went on to approve a contract between the Washington County Health Department and Jami Ford with Directly Observed Therapy. The contract agreement says that services offered should not exceed the overall cost of $5,000.

A request to approve the allocation of nearly $7,000 in alcoholic beverage taxes was discussed. The commissioners went on to approve the request to allocate the tax in their meeting.