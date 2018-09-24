Posted: Sep 24, 2018 3:32 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 3:32 PM

The Tower Green Design Committee holds a special meeting at City Hall in Bartlesville Wednesday. The committee will meet at noon Wednesday to hear comments from the public about the designs while Scott Ambler from Ambler Architects gives overviews of the designs.

Committee members will give their input on their preferred design elements and will schedule their next committee meeting when Wednesday’s meeting comes to a close.

Last Tuesday, students from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin group based in Arizona drew up designs for the voter approved Tower Green project in Bartlesville. They then presented those designs to the Tower Green Design Committee.

The three student teams that presented had a general focus on designing a unified community space. Each team focused on crossing culture with history, looking to the generations that have passed in Bartlesville and how those generations mixed with the vibrant colors of both the Community Center and the Price Tower.

The design committee for the Tower Green project hopes to present the final design draft to the City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 5th with construction to follow next summer.