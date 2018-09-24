Posted: Sep 24, 2018 4:48 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2018 4:48 PM

Max Gross

A feud between neighbors got out of hand when a woman threatened to kill her neighbors and their dogs. Melissa Miller was arrested on a warrant and appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to an affidavit, the victims reportedly observed Miller standing in the street in front of their house taking a video on her phone. A female victim stated that she exchanged words with Miller. The woman alleges that Miller threatened to kill her, her child and her dogs if she didn’t keep them under control.

The victims claim that they are in constant feud with Miller but things have never turned violent. Police advised the victims to seek a restraining order.

Bond for Miller was set at $500. She is set to appear in court next on November 7.