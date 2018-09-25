Posted: Sep 25, 2018 3:03 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2018 5:15 PM

At least 20 actors play rolls at the ConocoPhillips sponsored multi-agency emergency response drill Tuesday at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport to test the effectiveness of the airports emergency response plan.

The 10:30 to 2:30 drill involved ConocoPhillips, which manages the Bartlesville Municipal Airport, and tested local and state response capabilities in the event of an aircraft crash.

Captain Jay Hastings with the Bartlesville Police Department says the drill at the airport was a success. He says the responsiblity of the police department in this situation would be to setup a perimeter and he said the department handled that well.

Other participating agencies in Tuesday’s drill with ConocoPhillips included Phillips 66, several local fire departments, the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Jane Phillips Medical Center and the American Red Cross.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hollander with the Bartlesville Fire Department says communication will always be key if a plane crash ever occurred at the airport. When working with interagencies, Hollander says there's a confusion when it comes to radio frequency since every agency uses a different frequency.

ConocoPhillips stood by at their Houston headquarters in the drill as well. They communicated with Bartlesville officials to test out how they would respond to victims and their families. The drill emphasized getting families together in case a plane crashes since ConocoPhillips employees fly into the Bartlesville Municipal Airport and back almost every week.