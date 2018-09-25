Posted: Sep 25, 2018 3:22 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2018 3:38 PM

Max Gross

A Memorial has been set to honor the life of Bartlesville Police Lieutenant Robert Fouts who lost his battle with cancer on Sunday. The memorial services will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. located in the main chapel of Highland Park Baptist Church.

The 4th annual Cops and Rodders Car Show sponsored by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reserve program will continue to raise funds for the Fouts family on October 6th at 611 SW Adams Blvd.

Acting chief of police Rocky Bevard encourages all citizens to attend the show.

50-percent of the concession proceeds raised at this event will go to the Fouts family. The rest of the proceeds will go towards the police department’s Christmas and Thanksgiving programs.

Fouts had worked for the Bartlesville Police Department for 24-years.