Posted: Sep 25, 2018 3:24 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2018 3:43 PM

Max Gross

City officials are one step closer to constructing a new segment to the pathfinder trail south of the Eastland Shopping Center. A section of Turkey Creek was recently surveyed for archaeological artifacts, but did not yield any results, bringing the City of Bartlesville one step closer to receiving a $132,700 grant.

The City of Bartlesville must now wait for final approval by the Federal Highway Administration to officially receive the grant.

The project would allow an easier access and safer entrance to the Pathfinder near Chick-Fil-A in the Eastland Shopping Center. Citizens wishing to access the trail will no longer have to travel through traffic to reach the pathway. A City Council meeting held in January showed citizen support for the project.

The grant is awarded through the Recreational Trails Program State Administration, a federal aid program managed by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, and the Federal Highway Administration in coordination with the Department of Interior.