Posted: Sep 25, 2018 5:11 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2018 5:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Members from Washington Osage Baptist Disaster Relief head to the Carolinas to offer their services to the victims of Hurricane Florence on Oct. 1. They will send a 12-member team to the disaster area with a single trailer full of chainsaws, roofing materials, and a skid steer.

Ed Egan and George Campbell have filled two spots on that team that’s leaving next Monday. Campbell says that the team was set to go when Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas, but they were told to stand back so the relief teams east of the Mississippi River could handle the disaster first. That has since changed as the teams out east need help.

To help the disaster relief teams out east, Egan says the Washington Osage Baptist Disaster Relief team will help trim trees, clear roads, and talk to the Hurricane Florence victims in order to meet their needs. He says disasters can leave people hopeless and they want to give people hope through Jesus Christ.

They will give Bibles where the Bibles are wanted.

The Washington Osage Baptists Disaster Relief team has also served others Honduras, Alabama, North Carolina, Colorado, and Japan to name a few. They also have helped with disaster relief when tornados hit Joplin, Missouri and Moore, Oklahoma.

Campbell says everything they have to offer has been donated and they only look to serve people that have suffered from disasters and more. If anyone wants to donate to this group, they ask that you donate to the local churches. That, they say, makes all the difference.