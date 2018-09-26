Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:30 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2018 10:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Ten hunters will be assigned a duck blind Friday morning when the City of Bartlesville holds its yearly duck blind drawing. The drawing will take place Friday morning at 9 at the Hudson Lake boat ramp. There is a ten dollar fee if your name is drawn. Hunters can purchase any leftover blinds at City Hall on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to information from Chief Communications Officer, Kelli Williams, each duck hunter will be required to make any necessary repairs to their assigned space. Hunters are limited to 30 decoys in any blind area.

Shooting time starts 30 minutes before sunrise. Hunters will be allowed to enter the lake area an hour before start time. Duck hunting will end each day at noon.