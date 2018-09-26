Posted: Sep 26, 2018 1:54 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2018 5:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The seven member Tower Green Design Committee met Wednesday to give their input on their preferred design elements for the voter approved Tower Green space.

Students from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin group based in Arizona drew up designs for the voter approved Tower Green project in Bartlesville last week. They then presented those designs to the Tower Green Design Committee.

Out of the three versions presented to the public last week, Arizona based architect Chris Winters who joined the groups says that the public really took to the first groups version of the Tower Green designs. That being said, Winters says all three groups will have a portion of their designs implemented in the final design.

Winters says that the current space between the Price Tower and Community Center functions well as is but could use the improvements. With the improvements, Winters says the committee has to consider "the cost of removing versus the cost of replacing."

Architect Scott Ambler with Ambler Architects mentions that the bio swells should be considered for the water management situation in the area. Ambler also proposed several geometrical structures that kids could play with. He says the water that they use for those structures could be irrigated underneath the structures so the water would be reusable. That would eliminate the city having to spend money on chlorinating the water.

Addressing vehicular circulation with the green space was another big topic of discussion again with the Tower Green designs. Parking should stay the same throughout the areas but people will no longer have direct access to Cherokee from the Community Center since the project aims to close the north entrance to make more room for the green space.

Ambler says the project could add 50 to 75 extra parking spaces. Committee members wanted to point out that there would need to be communication with the people as to what spots surrounding both the Community Center and the Price Tower because there has been some uncertainty as to where the public can park.

At the end of the meeting, committee members would say that they feel as if the designs are heading in the right direction. Brad Doenges, says the architects should continue their good work in developing the purpose of each green space location that they have drawn up. Maria Gus would add that the word unity has stuck out to her when it comes to the green space.

The Tower Green Design Committee would conclude by setting up their next meeting. They plan on meeting next on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at noon in City Hall.

The design committee for the Tower Green project hopes to present the final design draft to the City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 5th with construction to follow next summer.