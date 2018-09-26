Posted: Sep 26, 2018 3:23 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2018 3:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on warrant after allegedly forcing a minor to smoke marijuana and steal a bicycle. Joseph Hickman was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for an incident that took place on August 3.

According to an affidavit, an eleven-year-old minor told his mother that he had been forced to smoke marijuana with his biological father. The boy stated that Hickman called him a slur and pressured him to smoke from a homemade smoking device. The boy inhaled two separate times.

Hickman then asked the boy if he wanted a bicycle. Hickman pointed at a bicycle on the neighbor’s property and told the minor child to take it. The minor walked around the property a couple of times to ensure no one was home before taking the bicycle and returning to his property.

Hickman then made the minor child help him paint the bicycle to obscure its appearance from the owner.

Hickman saw his bond set at $20,000.