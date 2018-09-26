Posted: Sep 26, 2018 3:37 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2018 3:37 PM

Max Gross

Signs have been placed at Jo Allen Lowe Park, Sooner Park and Lee Lake discouraging citizens from feeding certain foods to ducks and geese. The Parks & Recreation Department is placing the signs at citizen’s request.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman said the food like bread is unhealthy for these waterfowl to consume. The hope is that the signs will increase awareness about this issue and give the public a better idea about what is appropriate for them to eat.

According to Mother Nature Network, seedless grapes, chopped lettuce and other greens, birdseed, frozen and thawed peas, corn and oats are preferred food items for Waterfowl.

Beeman said four signs have been ordered and will be placed in the parks as soon as they are available.