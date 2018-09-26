Posted: Sep 26, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2018 3:39 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville will sell surplus equipment at an auction set for Saturday, Oct. 13. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the City Operations Center, located at 1700 S.W. Adams Blvd.

Several vehicles will be among the items auctioned, including cars, trucks, vans and three trash trucks, as well as a GO-4 Interceptor vehicle, used to issue parking tickets. Other items include trailers, mowers, a sandblast machine and other tools, air conditioning units and playground equipment.

The auction will be handled by Minuteman Auction Company of Bartlesville. For more information you can contact the Bartlesville Public Works Department.