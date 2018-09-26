Posted: Sep 26, 2018 4:58 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2018 4:58 PM

Garrett Giles

An amateur rocket launch launches off at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

For the fifteenth year in a row Tulsa Rocketry and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce invite hobby rocketry enthusiasts from across Oklahoma and several surrounding states to converge on Pawhuska on Sept. 29 and 30. Approximately 300 rocket flights are anticipated to participate in the event.

Rocket flights will start at 9 a.m. each morning and will continue throughout the day until 5 p.m. Admission is free to the public and children under 18 can launch their rockets for free when accompanied by an adult.

A contest called “Closest to the Buffalo” for kids under 18 will take place. Cash prizes for the rocket that comes closest to the buffalo as the title says, will win $25. Second place will win $15 and third place will win $10. The awards will be handed out at 3:30 p.m. both days.

Kid under 18 will also have an opportunity to win free rocket kits. Tickets given to the children will be called ever 30 minutes all day both day.

A special “Night Launch” will be conducted Saturday evening beginning at about 8 p.m. Rockets outfitted with LEDs and strobe lights will be flown This event is free of and charge and the public is invited to attend. Weather permitting after the night launch, the Astronomy Club of Tulsa will be hosting a star gazing opportunity.

(Photo credit: AirNav.com)