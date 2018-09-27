Posted: Sep 27, 2018 10:34 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2018 3:36 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Barnsdall Thursday morning. Chief Deputy for the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Loren Vaughn confirms a juvenile passenger of the vehicle has died.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a16-year-old boy from Barnsdall was eastbound with a 14-year-old girl in a 2002 Ford F350 truck on County Road 2420 in Osage County. They approached a curve to the left in the road and departed the roadway to the left.

Troopers say the vehicle overturned one time when it left the road, ejecting the 14-year-old girl who died at the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville due to internal injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was also take to the Jane Phillips Medical Center by Barnsdall EMS. He has been treated and released from the hospital.