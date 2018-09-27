Posted: Sep 27, 2018 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2018 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A series of cattle thefts in late June near Avant sparked an investigation that led to the arrests of two men. 32 year-old Cody Joseph Porter of Sperry and 43 year-old Michael Joseph Demaro of Skiatook are charged with five counts of larceny of domestic animals.

Ag Dailay is reporting that Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier said he received complaints from three victims in the area that calves had been stolen from their pastures. He soon discovered that the missing cattle had been sold through several different livestock auction markets in Northeastern Oklahoma and Southern Kansas. Records from the auction markets tied Porter and Demaro to the crimes. The investigation also revealed several related cattle and equipment thefts across Oklahoma.

The two were reportedly seen in possession of a stolen stock trailer loaded with stolen livestock near Shawnee on June 5th. Demaro was arrested later the same day by Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies. Porter managed to elude authorities until July 10th, when he was arrested in Owasso.

Since their arrest, both men have been incarcerated in other jurisdictions and are awaiting arraignment in Osage County. After the arraignment, Porter will be held on a $70,000 bond and Demaro on a $25,000 bond. The two men will face five counts of larceny of domestic animals -- a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison on each count. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.