Garrett Giles

Doenges Ford joins the Oldies n’ Goodies Car Club for a night of cars, food, and music. Oldies n’ Goodies Car Club President Ken Harris says partnering with Brad Doenges and his business for the event feels natural.

For the Hot Rods and Rock n’ Roll Nite, Harris asks people to bring anything from classic cars to modern cars to show off at the show. Brad Doenges will clear his lots at Doenges Toyota and Doenges Ford for the cars that come in to be displayed.

Harris also asks people to bring a lawn chair to enjoy some music by John Wooten’s local band. Wooten’s band will play rock n’ roll music while people eat free hot dogs and drink non-alcoholic beverages.

Aside from car shows and rock music, Doenges says he loves what Harris and his clubs does for the community in their free time.

Harris adds that Oldies ‘n Goodies Car Club is an organization of local people that has been around 33 years and has 90 active members that are passionate about what they do for those in need.

Hot Rods and Rock n’ Roll will take place on Friday Oct. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. between 1901 and 1911 Washington Boulevard. Harris says the inaugural Hot Rods and Rock n’Roll event is completely free to the public.