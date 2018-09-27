Posted: Sep 27, 2018 3:08 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2018 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way holds another tournament Saturday to continue to push towards its goal to raise 2.3 million dollars. Recently, United Way saw a record breaking amount raised with its 50th Tee It Off for United Way Golf Tournament believed to be one of the biggest golf tournaments in the state.

The golf tournament saw 700-thousand dollars raised. United Way CEO and President Lisa Cary says United Way would be walking on egg shells without the support.

The Foster Ranch will be the site of United Ways 10th Annual Sperry Zervas Memorial Sporting Clays Tournament. Shooters will begin registration for the event at 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 29 and shooting will begin at 10. Awards ceremonies, a provided lunch and drawings will follow starting at 12:30 p.m.

It costs $140 per participant or $560 per team of four. There will be awards for the top teams in the tournament as well as prizes for the top male and female shooters. Raffle tickets will also be on sale. Items for the raffle include: a guided doe hunt, a guided duck/doe hunt, a football signed by Bob Stoops and more.

Shooters must provide their own ammo. 12, 16, 20-28, 410 gauge shootguns are approved for the tournament.

United Way is projected to help 27,000 people in Washington and Nowata counties. The support will also impact parts of Osage county and parts of southeast Kansas. For more on this story, go to BartlesvilleRadio.com.