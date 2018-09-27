Posted: Sep 27, 2018 4:04 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2018 4:16 PM

An Osage County man suspected in a 2011 murder turned himself in this week, according to The News on 6. 46-year-old Dustin Koelliker had a warrant filed against him and was booked into the Osage County Jail.

Donna Wilson had been reported missing in February 2011. Six months later her remains were found in a school bus that had been set on fire.

The case had previous been cold until the television show ‘Cold Justice’ went through several facts pertaining to the case for a second time. They also interviewed witnesses again and got more accounts. All of this led to a warrant being field for Koelliker’s arrest.

Koelliker appeared in Osage County court on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea to charges of second degree murder or in the alternative first degree manslaughter.

