Posted: Sep 27, 2018 5:10 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2018 5:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Academy invites a Washington County Commissioner to its 2018 Town Hall Conference Retreat.

The Oklahoma Academy extends invitations to approximately 125 Oklahomans from different demographics and has selected Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle. Once Antle arrives at the retreat, he will address Oklahoma’s Tax Code with other participants in Tulsa.

Participants will spend a bulk of their time participating in facilitated discussions designed to build consensus for future action. The formal and informal discussions will take place in the evenings. The event aims to enhance the overall outcome of the findings and recommendations developed.

The Oklahoma Academy’s 2018 Town Hall Conference Retreat will be held on Nov. 11 through the 14 at the River Spirit Conference Center in Tulsa.