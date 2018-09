Posted: Sep 28, 2018 5:29 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2018 5:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

No school today for students at Caney Valley, Oklahoma schools. Superintendent Rick Peters says there is no water in Ochelata. Apparently a water main broke overnight. Peters is cancelling classes due to the water problem. Caney Valley has an away game tonight, so the water problem will not affect the sports schedule.