Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:03 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2018 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s city attorney submits his resignation to the Bartlesville City Council after 43 years of service. Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland will present the retirement letter to the Bartlesville City Council at the end of Monday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Copeland says Maddux will be difficult to replace. Maddux did say that he will do what he can to help the city of Bartlesville during his retirement, so Copeland says people will probably see him doing more great things for Bartlesville because his heart lies with Bartlesville.

When asked about the hiring process for a new city attorney, mayor Copeland says the plan seems a bit fuzzy since they haven’t had to hire a city attorney in decades. He does say, however, they have a rough idea on how it’ll work. With the councils approval, he wants to ask interested parties to submit their applications (which can be writen) to the exective assistant Elaine Baines in the city managers offices.

Copeland says he thinks he will ask the council to have a deadline for applications set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 19. He says he hopes that will give the Bartlesville City Council enough time to review the applications and hire a replacement by early November.