Posted: Sep 28, 2018 1:45 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2018 2:17 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of rape of a child and child endangerment was arraigned on those charges at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Samuel Nuttle was presented with charges by special judge Jared Sigler dating back to an incident that occurred in December 2017.

According to an affidavit, the mother of a juvenile female had reported to police that her step-father allegedly raped her when the two were alone together. Nuttle and the girl were in a car together when he passed out drunk behind the wheel. The girl then ran to a neighbor’s house.

Nuttle was arrested and charged with DUI. However, police were unaware that the girl was in the vehicle because she left the scene before police arrived.

The girl admitted to her mother several months later that the alleged sexual assault happened before the two were driving in the car together. The mother immediately contacted law enforcement. A warrant was issued and Nuttle was later arrested and charged.

Bond for Nuttle was set at $50,000. He scheduled to appear in court next on October 26.