Posted: Sep 28, 2018 3:00 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2018 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Osage County Tourism announces the release of their new tourism app. Executive Director for Osage County Tourism Kelly Bland says the app called “Visit the Osage” makes Osage County “up to date” and “in the know.”

The “Visit the Osage” app updates the events it has listed every three hours. The app also allows tourists wanting to visit Osage County to plan a trip and view sample itineraries Osage County Tourism has draw out for the public. Here’s what Bland had to say about the itinerary on the app.

Bland says that those connected to the same itinerary will receive updates when things change at a certain event a group plans to go to in order to help the group change its plans if needed.

“Visit the Osage” has lodging and attraction locations in the county as well to help tourists look for places to stay or sites to see when they participate in a certain event in Osage County. Bland notes that there is a filter on the app so if people want to look up certain events or locations they can do so by using the filter function on the app.

A Texas company called Visit Widget LLC that runs VisitWidget.com aided Osage County Tourism in building their app. Bland says Visit Widget has been really helpful and would recommend them to anyone.

Tourists can download the app on the tourism website VisitTheOsage.com or by going to the App Store.