Posted: Sep 29, 2018 3:40 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2018 3:40 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver's licenses and identification cards as an acceptable form of ID for at least another year.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted the state another extension, this one through October 2019. That means state licenses can still be used to board commercial flights or enter federal government buildings.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make driver's licenses harder to forge. Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in 2007 forbidding compliance but approved legislation last year allowing officials to begin building a compliant system.

Fallin says Oklahoma is currently in compliance with 30 of the 43 requirements and is in partial compliance with a dozen others.