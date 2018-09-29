Posted: Sep 29, 2018 3:42 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2018 3:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The U.S. House unanimously passed H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. The bill includes the Every Prescription Conveyed Securely (EPCS) Act and the Tribal Addiction and Recovery Act (TARA), both sponsored by Second-District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.

The Congressman says Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for the rate of opioid prescriptions. The EPCS Act mandates e-prescriptions for all controlled substances under Medicare Part D so prescriptions can be tracked electronically across state lines.

Mullin says he is glad to see TARA included in this historic opioid legislation.

Combatting the opioid crisis in Indian Country has been an uphill battle, due to American Indians and Alaska Natives having the highest overdose rates among minorities and chronic underfunding of tribal health.

The bill complements state law, which already requires doctors in Oklahoma to check an online database when prescribing controlled substances to new patients.

H.R. 6 now heads to the Senate for consideration.